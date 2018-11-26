Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Miran Shah, North Waziristan on Monday.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghoor in a Tweet wrote that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed about the on the security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-eco projects & rehabilitation of TDPs.

Prime Minister and COAS arrived at Miran Shah, North Waziristan. Being briefed on security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-eco projects & rehab of TDPs. PM will later visit Ghulam Khan Terminal/ border fencing and address jirga of local elders at Miran Shah. pic.twitter.com/6mcbtkTssj — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) November 26, 2018

Imran Khan will later visit Ghulam Khan Terminal/ border fencing and address jirga of local elders at Miran Shah, he further wrote.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and other civil and military leaders are also accompanying the premier.

PM Imran is on his first visit of the newly-merged tribal districts. Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this year.