ATTOCK - Police have arrested more than thirty activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from different areas of the district. A clash also took place between police and TLP activists in Pindigheb area.

The angry activists pelted police with stones which resulted in minor injuries to police personnel and also damaged two police vehicles. Search and arrest operation against TLP activists is also underway in Naka Kalan which is the native village of TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Pindigheb police booked more than 50 activists hailing from Naka Kalan and other areas of Pindigheb under the act. Meanwhile, section 144 has also been imposed in Attock district.