Share:

KHANEWAL-Pakistan Railways is facing a great loss in revenue generation at Khanewal and other stations for not transporting goods from its parcel offices on 23 UP and 24 DN trains allegedly due to a malafide deal with private freight forwarding company.

Local traders accuse Pakistan Railways of causing a loss of millions of rupees to its own kitty by not allowing them to transport their goods from Khanewal and 29 other stations on the route of 23 UP and 24 DN trains. They say that Pakistan Railways earlier provided them the facility of transporting freight on Akbar Express which runs between Punjab and Balochistan, which are called 23 UP and 24 DN in railways terms. They maintain that the train benefited major cities and a lot of small business hubs along the long route starting from Lahore via Sheikhupura, Sangla Hill, Faisalabad, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Shorkot, Khanewal, Jahanian, Bahawalpur, Dera Nawab, Liaqatpur, Kanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Pannu Aqil, Rohrhi, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dera Allah Yar, Dera Murad Jamali, Domki, Sibbi, Aabgum, Machh, Kolpur up to Quetta-thus covering three provinces. "This is how the railways earned millions of rupees."

They regret that the Pakistan Railways has now privatised its first parcel van, and has done the same for the second one out of total two vans available in the service of Akbar Express. "Worst yet, the traders neither expected nor mentally ready for privatisation of the second parcel van in haste by the Pakistan Railways," they add. "Now, those who had already booked goods worth millions along the route are left at the mercy of private company AA pvt ltd." They maintain that it would cause loss not only to them but more to the Pak Railways which can earn millions of rupees on a daily-basis through a huge freight forwarding activity. It is to be noted that the two parcel vans, which have recently been privatised, are a great source of earning for the private companies who are managing all the commercial activities along the route on a daily-basis. The traders raise questions: "Why are we compelled to book our goods worth millions with the private companies? Why are we not allowed to transport our goods through Pakistan Railways?"

They accuse that this game is being played with the connivance of the railways authorities and the private investors. They lament that their goods worth millions lie at various railway stations and their parcel rooms. They demand railways high-ups save the institution from destruction.

When contacted, railways station superintendent did not comment on the matter as he was not policy-making authority in the rail system. Railways Multan Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) while giving her version said that a proposal for the allocation of parcel vans on 23 UP and 24 DN (Akbar Express) and 39 UP and 40 DN (Jaffar Express) has been forwarded to Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) at Railways Headquarters, Lahore. Railways Multan Divisional Superintendent (DS) Ameer Muhammad Daudpota did not respond to the call.