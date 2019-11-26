Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a supplementary reference against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and 24 others in various companies of Omni Group and Zardari Group.

According to details, Zardari and Faryal Talpur in connivance with other accused allegedly misappropriated the funds of Summit Bank by releasing unauthorised payments to M/s Regent services and various benami vendors including A-One International for purchase of G-2 Land and its construction.

The accused also got involved in approval of fraudulent finance facility to benefit owners of Alfa Zulu Co. Pvt. Ltd and Plaza Enterprises Pvt. Ltd through benemidars and its misappropriation by placing in fake accounts as well as routing through different entities.

During the investigation, it was also established that an amount of Rs.1200 million from sundry account of Summit Bank was illegally transferred and misappropriated with malafide intention by the accused persons and also an amount of Rs. 950 million was transferred from sundry account of Summit Bank to extend undue benefit and favour to the accused persons specially Asif Ali Zardari.

That investigation further established that Anver Majid, Abdul Ghani Majid, Mustafa Z. Majid and Imran Khan in this matter played a pivotal role in the commission of offence for generation of hefty amounts illegally with active connivance of Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza for the benefit of Asif Ali Zardari.

The liabilities calculated so far in respect of collusive spending by Summit Bank on purchase and construction of Plot No. G-2 is Rs. 7020 million, misappropriated amount of the Fraudulent Finance Facility through M/s Alfa Zulu Co. Pvt Ltd is Rs 700 million and amounts of fake account utilized by accused persons out of Rs. 4.04 billion deposited into the account of A-One International is taken up so far to the extent of debited liability of Rs.436.6 million to avoid overlapping in other ongoing cases and inquiries.

On the other side, the NAB Rawalpindi has summoned the former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the fake bank accounts scam on December 4 for recording his statement.

Earlier, Qaim Ali Shah appeared before the Combined Investigation Team headed by DG NAB Rawalpindi who recorded his statement in the Thata and Dado sugar mills case and asked him to submit the reply of the questionnaire with two weeks.