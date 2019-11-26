Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has decided to freeze industries belonging to family members of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the assets beyond means case.

Chiniot Power Limited, Ramzan Energy Limited, Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, Crystal Plastics Private Limited, Sharif Dairy Farms Private Limited and Sharif Poultry Farms Private Limited are included in the industries ordered to be frozen in separate orders issued by the chief of NAB’s Lahore chapter on Monday.

NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem directed the authorities concerned including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to implement the orders with immediate effect. Shehbaz Shraif, Hamza Shehbaz, Sulaiman Shehbaz and Nusrat Shehbaz will not be able to receive any benefit from the aforementioned industries following the anti-graft body’s move.

Members of the Sharif family and their financial advisers were also given the copies of the directives.

In July, the anti-corruption watchdog had ordered to freeze all moveable and immoveable assets belonging to Shehbaz and his family members. In separate letters written to various departments including excise and taxation, revenue and district governments, the anti-graft watchdog banned sale, purchase and transfer of all properties belonging to former Punjab chief minister and his family members including Tehmina Durrani.

NAB on October 5, 2018 arrested Shehbaz, also the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case. However, it also initiated another inquiry against Shehbaz for allegedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

During its probe into this case, NAB arrested few suspects including Shehbaz’s son, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz. Some suspects revealed that they had been doing the job for Sharif family. Later on, it arrested a Mushtaq Chini who later became an approver against Shehbaz

NAB also sent questionnaires to Shehbaz’s wives, daughters and other family members, seeking details about assets, businesses and properties.