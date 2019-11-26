Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that government must be sent packing as it had failed to deliver.

Speaking to journalists here after visiting his ailing father Asif Ali Zardari at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilawal said the government had only provided relief to the rich.

“The poor are at the receiving end but the bailout package has been given to the billionaires,” he said. Zardari, he said can be granted bail on merit and on medical grounds.

Bilawal said the Multi-Party Conference will be held in Islamabad today (November 26), adding Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had not yet shared any plan. “I am sure he (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) will share the plans in the MPC,” he added.

Bilawal said all the cases against Zardari were “false” adding that the Supreme Court will decide where the case would heard. He said the PPP expected justice from the courts.

National Accountability Bureau meanwhile filed a supplementary reference against Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and 22 others in connection with money laundering case. The anti-corruption watchdog said that the accused had transferred money of Summit Bank to fake bank account, adding Zardari and Faryal Talpur embezzled the amount (approx Rs 215 billion) under the name of a benamidar (ostensible owner). NAB officials alleged Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani, Hussain Lawai and Mustafa Zulqarnain had illegally assisted the former president.

On June 10, Zardari had surrendered himself to a team of the NAB after the Islamabad High Court rejected his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal’s spokesperson Senator Mustfa Nawaz Khokhar said Bilawal had accepted an invitation by JUI-F chief to attend the MPC.

Khokhar said Bilawal will himself lead the party’s delegation for participating in the conference. Several senior PPP leaders will accompany.

Yesterday, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the federal government had been exposed due to its “corrupt” policies. Speaking to journalists at PIMS, Kaira criticised the performance of the government as ‘zero’ adding the rulers had destroyed the country’s economy.

“I think the government has had enough time. They need to go home now. We can’t afford them for another four years,” he said.

Kaira urged the government to clarify its position on dam fund. “We need to know where that money has gone. The government claimed it will collect tax through online system but has never told us how much tax has been collected,” he contended.

He said the cases against Zardari were made in Sindh “then what is the purpose of transferring the cases to another province?”

“Zardari is not well but his morale is high. His children are being restricted to meet him. They only meet their father only once in a week. The government’s attitude is intolerant,” Kaira said.

He said the PPP will strongly oppose all the anti-people policies of the government in and outside the parliament.