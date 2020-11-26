Share:

LAHORE - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 2,342 women were among 95,723 civilians martyred during the last 31 years due to unabated acts of state terrorism by Indian troops. A report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service Wednesday on the occasion of International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, said Indian troops molested 11,224 women during the period. The report said over a half dozen women including top women resistance leader Aasiya Andrabi are under illegal detention in India’s infamous Tihar jail for past four years. Meanwhile, speakers at a seminar organised by Muslim Khawateen Markaz in Srinagar called upon international community to take India to task for sexual and physical harassment of women in the territory. Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Association, Aquib Wani, in a statement in Jammu warned that way RSS and other Hindutva organisations are involved in anti-Muslim actions could trigger ethnic cleansing of Muslims like it happened in 1947 in the region. The APHC-AJK chapter during a protest outside the National Press Club in Islamabad and speakers at a seminar organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relations urged global community to stop perpetration of sexual violence against women in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.