GILGIT - Amid tightened security the newly-elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly took oath here yesterday. Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad administered oath to 32 newly-elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. Speakers Fida Muhammad Nashad adjourned the assembly session after administering oath to the newly-elected assembly members. Election for speaker and deputy speaker will be held today (Thursday) at 4 pm.