Share:

Iawalpindi - As many as eight persons died of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and other areas of city, informed a spokesman of district government on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Noor Fatima (56), Haji Nawab (75), Niaz (50), Danial, Sakina Bibi (79), Mahiri (54), Sabir Khan (74) and Shamim Akhter (64), he added.

He also informed some 132 new coronavirus patients detected in last 24 hours who were admitted in RIU, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Hearts International Hospital and Red Crescent Hospital, where doctors are providing them medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) Rawalpindi President Dr Muhammad Ali Rao and Vice President Dr Muhammad Tanvir Hussian called on Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Raffique. During the meeting, matters related to coronavirus came under discussion. The IDF office bearers requested the MS to prepare duty roster of medical health workers to minimise the risk of exposure. They also asked the MS for reservation and availability of beds for expected surge of new COVID-19 cases.

“The hospital administration should also pursue the case or release of COVID-19 risk allowance for healthcare workers on urgent basis through health care department of Punjab” they said.

The MS ensured the representatives of IDF to resolve the issues being faced by healthcare workers on priority basis.