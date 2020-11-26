Share:

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and was self isolating.

“I have tested positive for #Covid-19 and am self isolating with mild symptoms,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

“I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link.”

He advised his supporters and the masses to “Wear a mask everyone.”

Bilawal’s political secretary Jamil Soomro earlier tested positive on Nov 25, prompting Bilawal to have his tests, that too came positive.