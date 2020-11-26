Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appreciated the staff of Sialkot Airport Police Station for their good performance, dutifulness and redressal the problems of complements. On the directions of Usman Buzdar, DPO Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi has given a cash reward of Rs1 lakh to SHO, front desk staff and other officials and commendatory certificates.

“The government salutes those police officials, who redressed the problems of complainants in police stations on a priority basis. The government will continue to support and encourage dutiful officers”, the Chief Minister observed.

He further stated that treating the complainants with kind and polite behaviour is the duty of police officials. He said that significant change has been seen in police culture. The police station culture in Punjab has changed significantly - he said. The police have been given complete freedom in the discharge of their duties. Rewards for good performance whereas punishment for those who will show least interest in discharging their duties, Usman Buzdar warned.