Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days.

As per details, Usman Buzdar has approved recommendations of the cabinet. Both PML-N leaders will be released on November 27 at 1400 hours, sources said.

Earlier, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar had submitted an application to the deputy commissioner to release Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on parole for two weeks.

The plaintiff had taken the stance that Shehbaz Sharif is Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Hamza Shahbaz is Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and people will visit them from across the country to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar – Shehbaz’s mother and Hamza’s grandmother.

The applicant said that there is no bigger loss in this world than passing away of one’s mother, therefore, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz should be released immediately.