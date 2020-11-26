Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the federal government could not stop Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Multan rally on November 30. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the government was “taking its last breath and that is why registered a false case against Abdul Qadir Gilani in Multan.” He said the government’s defeat was apparent from its efforts to stop PDM’s Public gathering in Multan. “Now cases are being registered against PPP leaders of stealing locks and chains. Soon the government will start registering cases of buffaloes and goats stealing against political workers,” he said. Khokhar said that no one should have any doubt that the public gathering of PDM will be held at any cost. “The government which has stolen sugar, flour and votes cannot frighten political workers by initiating false and concocted cases against them,” he added. The Senator said the nation knew the ‘cowardice’ of the government and this “government cannot stop people from protesting.” Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the death of PPP leader Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar who passed away earlier in the day.

In a condolence message, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar was a dedicated, committed and experienced leader of PPP and the party and its workers will miss him immensely.

Condoling the death of Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar, Asif Ali Zardari said that he and the party were very sad over the death of a very loyal, brave and courageous leader who was an asset for the party.