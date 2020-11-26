Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister (PM’s) Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that Pakistan will never recognise Israel.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said inter-religious harmony councils (IHC) would be established across the country to contain religious extremism in the country.

Addressing a news conference, Ashrafi said inter-religious harmony councils would settle the issues relating to religious extremism. Misuse of blasphemy cases have been reduced by 90 percent due to endeavors of religious scholars.

He said the government had foiled the bid to fan sectarian hatred in the country before the holy month of Muharramul Harram. Religious scholars with the support of state institutions and security forces ensured harmony during the days of Muharramul Haram and foiled conspiracies of enemies to fan sectarian violence in the country.

Efforts were underway to promote interfaith harmony on grassroots level. Blasphemy incidents have decreased by 90 percent. The Constitution of Pakistan did not allow any group, organization and any individual to impose their thinking on others. Anyone would not be allowed to use name of Islam to fan religious extremism, he said.

He added that in Friday prayers, Ulema and religious scholars would educate people about preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic, adding that seeking preventive measures against coronavirus was in accordance with the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.

Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for minorities and Muslims living in Pakistan, he said adding, mass gatherings should be postponed in the country to avoid spread of deadly coronavirus. A mass awareness campaign would be launched from Friday next.

Ashrafi said Pakistan would not recognise Israel at any cost, adding that some conspiring elements were fanning baseless propaganda related to recognize Israel to make anarchy and chaos in the country.

“Pakistan will not recognise Israel as without resolving Palestine issue no progress is possible in relations with Israel. We can’t put Kashmir and Palestine issues on back burner.”

He said Pakistan would keep supporting people of Kashmir and Palestine and any compromise would not be made on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir. The Government has prioritized Kashmir agenda and informed the world community about Indian atrocities on people of Kashmir.

India has been involved in supporting and organizing terrorists organizations in Afghanistan and accomplice in creating terrorism in Arab countries and Pakistan, said Ashrafi.

There were reports that India has been involved in patronizing terrorists organizations involved in instances of terrorism and extremism in the region.

Pakistan is among pioneers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and wanted to see OIC as an effective and strengthened organization.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also underlined that Pakistan is not going to become member of any other Organization parallel to OIC.

India has been organizing world terrorists organizations in Afghanistan to make instability in the region. Pakistan has always raised voice for the people of Kashmir and Palestine and Pakistan would not accept any solution for Palestine, if it would not be endorsed by Palestinians.

In Foreign Ministerial level meeting of OIC, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would raise Kashmir issue at world level. Government has been making endeavours to make an unanimous stance on the issue of blasphemous caricatures with support of Islamic countries.

Pakistan has stable and strengthened relations with all the Islamic countries.

Stability and defence of Saudi Arabia was very dear to the entire Muslim Ummah and Muslim world would not compromise on defense and security of Saudi Arabia.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that issues related forced Marriages and assassination of Qadiyanis would be probed.

He said propaganda against Pakistan related to minorities in the country should be ended and assured that no discrimination would not be made towards them.

He also added that elements involved in killings of Qadiyanis in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib have been arrested and action was being taken as per law.