Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Commerce and Industries Ministries to ensure all necessary support to the textile sector. In his tweets on Wednesday, he pointed out that Faisalabad textile industry is seeing a massive rise in demand and export orders. He said his instructions to the relevant ministries are aimed at enabling the textile industry meet their growing demands. Imran Khan said the textile sector is one of a number of positive developments in our economy despite COVID-19. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Commerce and Industries Ministries to ensure all necessary support to the textile sector. On November 19, Prime Minister Khan had directed the authorities concerned to resolve the problems facing the textile industry in Faisalabad at the earliest. Talking to a delegation of business representatives and exporters associated with the textile industry in Faisalabad, he directed Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar to consult with all the stakeholders about setting up of an Expo Centre in the city. He asked the ministry of communications to take steps for setting up a motorway interchange at Chak Jhumra. The prime minister also asked the ministry of aviation to work out a strategy to build Faisalabad International Airport. He said that despite the problems faced by covid-19, the country’s economic situation is stable. On the occasion, the business community vowed to increase textile exports to $21 billion by next year.