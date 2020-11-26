Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a suspected robber in injured condition after an exchange of fire in limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. The maimed suspected robber was rushed to hospital where he has been identified as Salman alias Taata, he said. According to him, a police party was on routine patrol in Dhoke Lakhu when two suspected robbers riding on a motorcycle opened firing on cops. The cops also retaliated and shot and injured a robber and held him. However, the second robber managed to escape from the scene, he said. He said the injured cop was hospitalised and would also be sent to jail for identification parade as he along with his gang members are involved in a series of street crimes in twin cities. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

He also informed police have also netted a suspected killer of a woman, a rapist along with his accomplice and three car lifters during a special drive against outlaws. The special drive was launched against criminals on directions of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. “Sadiqabad police have arrested a man namely Mudassir on charges of murdering his wife Hajira over land dispute,” he said adding that RA Bazaar police, under command of SHO SI Asif, have rounded up a rapist Rashid Ali and his accomplice involved in kidnapping and raping 18-year-old girl. He said police are also searching other accused involved in the case. Sadiqabad police have busted a gang of car lifters by arresting three of its active members and seized four stolen cars from their possession, according to police spokesman. He mentioned the accused have been identified as Aqib Javed, Inayyat Ali and Sajid Karim against whom cases were registered.