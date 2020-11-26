Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the two-lane dual carriageway Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (Firdous Market) Underpass at Centrepoint, Gulberg on Thursday.

Around one billion rupees is spent on the 560-metre long underpass project while saving 13 crore rupees due to transparent tendering. The CM inspected the construction work and commended the labourers for their work quality. DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the CM about the project details.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said this underpass will ensure smooth flow of traffic between Centrepoint, MM Alam Road and Cavalry Ground. Around one lakh citizens will benefit from this project every day while saving fuel worth millions of rupees annually. He said special arrangements have been made for the quick disposal of rainwater.

The government has given special attention to the development of the provincial metropolis and new projects would also be started to provide more facilities to the citizens, he said.

Provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, president PTI (central Punjab) Ejaz Chaudhary, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, parliamentarians including Saadia Sohail and Sumaira Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore and Secretary Information were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has lamented the politicization of coronavirus by the opposition and pointed out the opposition leaders also tried in vain to politicize this issue before.

In a statement, the CM said the nation would not forgive those involved in negative politics on the issue of coronavirus. One has to stand with the people to serve the ailing humanity and the PTI leadership has not left the citizens alone in a corona pandemic, he said. On the other side, the CM maintained the opposition is limited to issuing statements while leaving people in the lurch.

The opposition has shown that it wants to protect personal interests. It is time to stand united while rising above politics, he said. The world has changed due to the virus but the negative politics of the opposition is not changed. The attempt of the opposition to divide the nation in this difficult moment is deplorable, he further said.