Share:

LAHORE - Punjab’s Under-16 hockey trials began here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, where over 300 young players participated. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with other officials witnessed the trials. The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in collaboration with Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) conducted the trials for picking Punjab’s four U-16 hockey teams for the forthcoming National U-16 Hockey Championship scheduled to be held at Peshawar from Nov 28 to Dec 10, 2020. PHF selection committee chairman Manzoor Junior, national hockey team head coach Khawaja Junaid, PHA Secretary Lt Col (r) Asif Naz Khokhar and other officials were also present on this occasion. Talking on this occasion, the DG SBP said: “Punjab’s four U-16 hockey teams will be selected purely on merit and the talented players will also be given scholarships. I am hopeful that Punjab players will show excellent performance in the forthcoming National U-16 Hockey Championship in Peshawar.” Aulakh said as many as 25 astro-turfs have been laid in major cities of the province for the growth of hockey. “We are making collective efforts with PHF for the revival of hockey. The SBP is also going to organize historic Lahore Hockey League 2020 with the collaboration of PHF in December this year to trace fresh hockey talent,” he explained.