Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in Eden Garden Housing Society Lahore case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mushir Alam, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) said that the housing society was being relocated due to some issues.

He said that the society was now being further developed on a green belt surrounding Ravi River. The DHA had also identified two or three other sites, he added.

Justice Bandial said that the court could not allow relocation of the housing society since people had invested huge amounts in it, he added.

He told counsel for the DHA that the court must be satisfied on all issues relating to the transfer of society.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel said that all new housing societies were being developed on agricultural lands due to which these lands were being destroyed.

Justice Mushir Alam noted that building rules did not allow construction on agricultural land.

Justice Bandial said that housing societies should be developed on lands other than those meant for growing crops.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned.

Three get seven-year jail term in Rs15m fraud case

An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday handed down punishments to three accused for embezzling Rs15 million from people on the pretext of giving them handsome profit over their investments.

The court handed down seven years imprisonment each to Muhammad Zeeshan, Maqsood and Zaheer Nasir, besides imposing Rs5000,000 fine.

AC Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan pronounced verdict in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused. The NAB had filed the reference in 2019, stating that the suspects had misappropriated people’s money by collecting it under the guise of investment in LEDs business. According to the bureau, the accused had cheated more than 30 investors by collecting around Rs 15 million from them and fled.

The NAB Lahore Prosecution Wing presented 39 witnesses before the court to substantiate its allegations.