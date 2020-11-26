Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday declined a plea of Sindh government to suspend Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict to release the accused involved in the murder of Daniel Pearl, Bureau Chief of Wall Street Journal in Pakistan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the appeals of Sindh government and the Daniel Pearl’s parents against the judgment of SHC to acquit alleged murderers of Daniel.

The lawyer representing the Sindh government prayed to the court to suspend the SHC judgment to release the alleged murderers. He said that if the SHC judgment is not suspended then it would create problem for the Sindh government. Justice Mushir Alam said that the appeals have been pending before this court since June.

However, the court adjourned the case as the counsel for Daniel Pearl could not appear due to his engagements in Karachi. Justice Mushir Alam said that the lawyers argued the cases through video-link. He said that this facility is also available in Karachi Registry.

The counsel for the accused contended that his clients are behind the bars for the last 19 years. He stated that the SHC on April 2 had announced the judgment in this case and despite that the Sindh government had not released them. The court on the last hearing accepting appeals had extended the detention of Umer Saeed Sheikh. However, the bench said that they cannot further order to keep the accused in detention.