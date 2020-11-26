Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of the Minimum Wages Board (MWB) Zahid Hussain Khemtio on Wednesday said that the Sindh government had fixed minimum wage of Rs17500 per month for unskilled workers.

He said that under the Sindh Minimum Wages Act 2015 all industrial and commercial establishments across the province were bound to pay the fixed wages. Zahid Hussain Khemtio said that if anyone had a complaint in this regard, one should call on these numbers 021-99211344 & 0300-3013110 and could lodge one’s complaint.

He said that action would be taken against the institution which did not comply with the Act on a complaint. He further said that the said law was effective from July 1, 2019.

Azhar urges for up-gradation of police officers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MPA Sindh, Raja Azhar has called upon the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for the up-gradation of the Sindh police officers on Wednesday. In his separate letters written to them, the lawmaker urged that the up-gradation of Inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) were pending for years. He said that steps should be taken for the up-gradation of police officers. He said that it was important to encourage police officers by promoting them.