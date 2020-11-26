Share:

ISLAMABAD - Small hydropower plants deliver tangible benefits in rural areas of Pakistan, said Zhou Yuxiao, General Manager of Chongqing Savvy Industries Company Limited, according to Gwadar Pro.

“We have built a 1000kw hydro-power station in Gilgit, which is used to supply electricity to the Suster Customs. Once the power is generated, the customs office can operate normally, and it becomes very convenient for customs clearance,” he gave an example, further explaining the benefits brought to local economic and social progress. He reiterated that the small, mini and micro hydropower plants have delivered tangible benefits to the well-being of local people, especially in those underdeveloped areas without access to electricity before. He pointed out that there exists the potential for cooperation between China and Pakistan. Zhou introduced the suitable prerequisites for the establishment of small, mini and micro hydropower plants in Pakistan, including abundant water resources, large demand for electricity, and the country’s potential for development. As per the reasons for the Chinese company’s investment in Pakistan, it predominantly attributes to the close relationship between the two countries, as well as its supporting facilities and potential market in Pakistan.

Zhou added that CPEC has also created opportunities and privileges for SMEs like the company he works for.