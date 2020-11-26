Share:

HYDERABAD - The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to avert load-shedding or shutdown during business hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the government had limited the duration of business hours in wake of second wave of COVID-19; therefore, the business community should be allowed to do its activities without any miserable condition.

The HESCO management should avert load-shedding and power shutdown during business hours so that the traders and industrialists could suffer no inconvenience, he said and demanded the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO to issue directives to his subordinates in this regard.

The traders and industrialists are complying the directives of the government and now it is responsibility to all government departments including HESCO to facilitate the business community, he emphasised.