A Turkish humanitarian agency will send aid supplies to Syria on Dec. 10, International Human Rights Day, to draw world’s attention to the human tragedy in the region.

Selim Tosun, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation's (IHH) media manager for Syria, told Anadolu Agency they plan to organize a well-attended function on the special day, adding the foundation will continue to stand by victims of war in Syria.

"Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from all over Turkey will set out on Dec. 10, which is observed as Human Rights Day all over the world. The purpose of the project is both to provide help and to draw attention to the human tragedy in the region," he said.

Tosun added: "Women and children’s rights are brazenly violated in Syria. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives due to the civil war. Millions of children were orphaned and millions of people became refugees."

Syria has been torn by a civil war since 2011, when Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.