The district administration claimed to have retrieved 18-kanal land on Thursday. Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Shah Mir Iqbal spearheaded the operation in Noha Abad (GuruMangat) and retrieved Rs25 million land. In Tehsil Cantt, five kanal land was retrieved. Separately, price control magistrates claimed to have arrested 39 shopkeepers for fleecing people and sent 21 shopkeepers to jail. The imposed Rs148500 on different shopkeepers.