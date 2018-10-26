Share:

LAHORE - Nehr Ghar Films announced their debut feature film, Laal Kabootar on Thursday.

Set to release in 2019, Laal Kabootar also marks the cinematic directorial debut for award-winning director Kamal Khan.

After returning from Harvard, the brother-sister duo, Hania and Kamil Chima, founded Nehr Ghar Films with a view to add their unique flavour to the business of story-telling in Pakistan.

Laal Kabootar is the siblings’ first foray into the world of cinema, one they hope to make with a bang in 2019. The introduction of this pair marks the entry of the next generation of filmmakers into Pakistan’s growing cinema landscape.

Laal Kabootar is directed by Kamal Khan, who has been involved in projects such as Coke Studio and MTV Pakistan among others. With award-winning music videos, including a LUX Style Award for ‘Azaad’ as well as a nomination for ‘Desert Journey’, he has proven himself to be one of the most cutting-edge directors of Pakistan.

This will be his directorial debut on the big screen. Kamal’s electric style of filmmaking promises to make a splash next year.