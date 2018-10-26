Share:

Two separate first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against quacks for breaking seals of their outlets, which were closed down by the Punjab Healthcare Commission last week. As per details, a PHC team had sealed Al-Shaikh Medical Store and Anas Clinic in the Factory Area police station limits. However, operators of these outlets broke the seals and re-started their illegal businesses. On the PHC complaints, the police have registered FIRs, and initiated further proceedings. On the other, the PHC teams had closed down 106 quacks’ outlets during the last two days in 10 tehsils, including Lahore. They visited 508 treatment centres, and as per data, 176 quacks’ premises were found to have been converted into other businesses. Among the sealed ones, 17 were in Wazirabad, 12 each in Sheikhupura and Depalpur, Pattoki 11, 10 each in Ahmedpur East and Sargodha.