PESHAWAR:- The Sikh community has been granted exemption from helmet laws in Peshawar due to their religious headdress. The issue was raised in the KP Assembly by minority member Sardar Ranjeet Singh and Peshawar police allowed the exemption. The exemption applies to members of the community who are wearing turbans while riding motorcycles.The SSP of traffic in Peshawar Kashif Zulfiqar assured full cooperation with minority communities. As many as 60,000 Sikhs live in KP, including 15,000 who live in Peshawar alone.–INP