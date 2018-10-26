Share:

PESHAWAR/MULTAN (PR): Uber, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to partner drivers, has announced the launch of its affordable transport categories UberMINI and UberAUTO in Peshawar and Multan.

This expansion of transport categories follows the success uberMOTO has achieved in both these cities since its launch. The idea is to increase availability of affordable and safe commute options for riders of Multan and Peshawar, while offering an ideal entrepreneurship model to increase livelihoods for many more in the two cities.

Riders in both cities will now be able to call upon uberMINI or uberAUTO at the push of a button through their Uber app. UberMINI includes cars, so riders can get to travel at affordable rates, whereas UberAUTO riders no longer need to bargain fare with rickshaws off the street anymore.

Uber always looks to offer a safe, reliable and convenient transport service for the people of Pakistan. These new transport options will give access to quick, convenient and affordable transport to thousands of commuters in Peshawar & Multan. UberMINI & uberAUTO will charge PKR 5 per KM, while the base fare will be PKR 75 & PKR 50 respectively, in both cities.