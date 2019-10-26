Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior party leader and former MPA from Thar Haji Ghulam Mohammad Lot, who passed away on Friday.

In a condolence statement, the PPP Chairman said that Haji Ghulam Mohammad Lot fought against the usurpers of people’s right in Thar and eventually defeated them under PPP banner after a long struggle. “Services, struggle and sacrifices of Haji Ghulam Mohammad Lot for the party and the people of Thar desert shall remain in the hearts and minds of the workers of the party and the masses forever,” he stated in his tributes for the late Haji Ghulam Mohammad Lot.

Bilawal condoled with the members of the bereaved family including his son and former PPP Senator Gul Mohammad Lot and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to his dear and near ones to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.