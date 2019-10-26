Share:

KARACHI - At least two people lost their lives while several others got seriously injured in a bus-truck trailer collision near Super Highway Karachi on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding truck was moving towards Hyderabad from Karachi when it collided with a bus coming from opposite side near Khayan-e-Ittehad area of Karachi.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the casualties to hospital where medics said some of them were being treated for life-threatening wounds.

The accident occurred. According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence and over speeding of bus driver. Bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident. A case was registered against the truck driver after the police reached the accident site and collected evidence.