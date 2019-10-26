Share:

MULTAN - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered his condolences to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on his sister’s sad demise, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing on Friday, General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Qureshi’s sister.

The Army Chief prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Earlier, the funeral prayers for the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and mother of PTI MNA Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi were offered at Chak No 44/15-L, Mian Channu on Friday afternoon.

Acclaimed religious scholar Maulana Shafi Saeedi led the funeral prayers, which were attended by thousands of people hailing from all walks of life. Among others, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, MNA Ibrahim Khan, provincial ministers Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, CM Adviser Javed Akhtar Ansari, provincial secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Saleem Labar, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Syed Ali Abbas Shah, PTI South Punjab President Noor Khan Bhabha, Vhairman PHA Ijaz Janjua and scores of PTI workers attended the funeral.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi offered dua for the departed soul. Later, the deceased was buried in her native graveyard.

Quran Khawani will be held in Mian Channu on Sunday, Oct 27. The deceased breathed her last in a private hospital in Lahore early Friday morning. She was suffering from cancer.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed deep grief over the death of Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s sister. In their separate messages, both prayed for the rest of departed soul in peace and grant of patience to the bereaved family.

President Alvi in his tweet said “I am sorry to hear about the death of the sister of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. May her soul rest in peace. My condolence to the entire family.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his deepest condolences to the family in time of grief.