LAHORE - Evercare Hospital Lahore (EHL) is collaborating with NGO Pink Ribbon to help raise awareness about breast cancer in Pakistan. EHL is offering free mammography and free check up for women at their hospital from 19th to 30th October. EHL is one of the few full-suite tertiary care facilities in Lahore, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and led by an experienced management team with both local and international experience.