Share:

QUETTA - Foodpanda, the on-demand international food delivery service, has added the city of Sajji lovers, Quetta, as the latest city to offer its app-ordering food services in the already growing market in Pakistan. With this, foodpanda has opened up a world of exciting flavours to the residents of Quetta from the comfort of their homes. And last Tuesday evening, people from restaurant industry, the media, food, lifestyle bloggers.