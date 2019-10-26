Share:

LAHORE - Haleeb Foods has once again joined hands with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) to organize an awareness session for its female workforce and family members. The objective of the session was to raise awareness amongst the employees about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, as well as encouraging them to look after their general health and wellbeing. Commenting on this initiative, Sana Sheraz, Head of HR at HFL, stated, “Breast cancer is the second most common cancer amongst women in the world.