Health of former incarcerated premier Nawaz Sharif, who is undergoing medical treatment at Services Hospital for the last five days, is still critical with fluctuation in his platelets and angina pain making it even worse, sources told the media on Saturday.

According to Sharif’s multiple medical test reports, he has been suffering from diabetes, stress, kidney complications, heart disease and thrombocytopenia.

The PML-N’s supremo had already undergone a heart surgery and coronary stent procedures.

Sources said that a medical board examining his health could give him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment if his platelet count recovers to 50,000 and doesn’t encounter any heart complications.

The medical board has decided to continue Nawaz Sharif’s treatment with immunoglobulin injections in light of the test reports. It has recommended that the patient needed at least 80 more immunoglobulin injections as these injections can help prevent the patient’s internal bleeding and increase platelets.

Importantly, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has been shifted from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to the Services Hospital to inquire about her father’s health. Her transfer to the hospital was decided in the consultative meeting of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Moreover, she also underwent medical examination at the hospital and has been shifted to the very next room of Sharif.

A six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Mahmood Ayaz, on Thursday diagnosed the reason for Mr Sharif’s declining health.

“It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets,” a board member said, adding doctors were hopeful that his condition would improve in a few days.