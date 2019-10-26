Share:

KARACHI - A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday acquittal two accused of 14 years jail sentenced awarded by a trial court in an explosives case.

The high court declared jail sentence to accused Shahnawaz and Sheeraz as null and void and ordered their acquittal from the case. The police had recovered hand grenade from the accused in 2018 and an FIR was registered at Malir police station against them.

The trial court found the charges proved against the two offenders in explosives case and handed each of them 14 years jail sentence.