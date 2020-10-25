Share:

BEIJING-A new type of germinated brown rice developed in China is not only popular among the Chinese consumers but also very useful for rice growing and processing chain in Pakistan. This new type was developed by Heilongjiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences (HAAS) and was unveiled at the 3rd China Heilongjiang International Rice Festival. At the festival, Ren Chuanying, an expert with the Institute of Food Sciences of HAAS, talking to media said both Heilongjiang province and Pakistan are important rice planting areas, according to CEN on Sunday. China and Pakistan are close all-weather cooperative partners whereas HAAS is very concerned about the food security of friendly countries along BRI while boosting the development of local agriculture.