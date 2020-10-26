Share:

QUETTA - At least four persons were killed and several others wounded on Sunday in a bomb blast at Hazarganji locality of Quetta in the limits of Shalkot police station.

According to police sources, the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle. The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following the blast.

The injured were shifted to civil hospital Quetta for treatment. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan while strongly condemning the Hazargangi bomb blast has sought the report.

The blast took place as the 11-party anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance held its power show in Ayub Stadium in Quetta, notwithstanding Balochistan government’s appeal to postpone the public meeting in view of security threats.

Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Ali Shahwani on early Friday said that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a security alert for the public rallies of opposition parties in Quetta and Peshawar. He claimed there was credible information about possibility of subversive activities.

A day later, the provincial government banned pillion riding in Quetta under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code.