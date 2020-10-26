Share:

SARGODHA/KASUR - More than 800 police personnel will provide security to the polio teams in 167 union councils across the district during the five-day anti-polio drive.

All SDPOs and SHOs will oversee security arrangements in their respective areas. Talking to the media, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar said that it was the responsibility all of us to root out polio like crippling diseases from the country.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the health teams and get their children under five years of age administered polio vaccine to make the country polio free.

Govt taking steps to make country polio free:

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Kasur Shabbir Hussain Cheema said on Sunday the government was taking all possible steps to save children from the polio virus.

Addressing the seminar held here at the Health Department to mark the World Polio Day, he said that all departments would have to work diligently to make the country polio-free.

He informed that 644,660 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive starting from October 26, 2020 in the district.

The ADCG also handed certificates to the polio workers who stood out in the last drive in the district. Later, a walk was organised to create awareness in people about the necessity of getting their children vaccinated against the disease.