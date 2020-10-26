Share:

President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi visited Sukkur IBA University and interacted with students here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mir Muhammad Shah along with the senior management received honorable president.

VC Sukkur IBS expressed gratitude to Presudent Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail for visiting Sukkur IBA University and appreciated the efforts of the Government for promoting the quality education in the country.

The President Dr Arif Alvi during his interaction with students advised them acquire skills which are required by the market and to contribute in the development of the country.

Dr Alvi praised Sukkur IBA University and the progress it has made in the field of emerging technologies like block chain, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Sukkur IBA University truly has become an icon for quality education and community services, he added.

While paying tribute to late Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr Alvi said that he was truly amazed, how one man can bring a positive change in the society.

During the visit, a brief presentation about recent initiatives of the university was given to the guests.

Registrar Sukkur IBA University, Engr Zahid Hussain Khand concluded the session with his closing remarks.