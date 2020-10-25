Share:

Attock-This government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all out efforts to provide maximum facilities to the people.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a water filtration plant and a cricket ground in village Chechi. He said that in Attock district, billions are being spent on different development projects and water filtration plants and said that we are in field to serve the masses and never believe in hollow slogans. He said 45 filtration plants are being installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanaabdal to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people and control water borne diseases.

SAPM said that he himself and all the relevant officers were frequently visiting the sites to ensure the timely completion of the development schemes. While talking about the provision of gas facility to different villages, he said that Rs2 billion had been allocated. He said efforts are being made to control price hike and in this context sahulat bazaars have been set up to give relief to the people.