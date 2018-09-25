Share:

Islamabad-The citizens of Rawalpindi have demanded of the authorities concerned to improve and extend the facilities for the people especially women at the district office of Driving Licensing Authority.

They also observed that acquiring a driving license was not an easy task due to insufficient and uncooperative staff deployed at the single driving licensing office of Rawalpindi.

A senior citizen Atif Khan told APP that it was surely a nerve testing experience for the residents of Rawalpindi district as it has only one public driving license office to cater to a large population.

Applicants who visited the office to acquire licenses faced intolerant and unprofessional attitude causing arguments or brawls between them, he further informed.

Another visitor Sabir Ali complained that hundreds of people came to the office daily for different reasons and had to stand in queues for hours while the staff wasted time chatting.

Sometime the citizens were told to come the next day causing more troubles for the applicants, he revealed.

Vincent David said “I have been waiting for the doctor to get my physical check-up since the last four hours but still there is no hope that he would either come today or not moreover the other employees are unaware of his absence” David expressed his anger.

Shehla Hussain, a senior social activist, stated that she suffered a lot due to poor service provided by the staff and complained that there is no ladies corner or female employees to deal with women applicants.

A cabin provided for ladies was always occupied by male workers and many of the women feel hindrance while dealing with them, she added. There is a dire need to provide a separate service to women drivers, she suggested.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Taimoor Ali Khan disclosed that they tried to provide a quality services to visitors and to resolve their complaints as well.

“We have started renovation to setup a separate special cabin for ladies to facilitate them which will probably start functioning from coming week”, he added.