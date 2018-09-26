Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - A woman with the help of her daughters and male relatives chopped off ears of a female relative in Badnikhel village on Tuesday.

“The inhuman incident occurred in the limits of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station of Darra Pezu town. The police have arrested three women in the case,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Muhammad. He said that a minor dispute between the victim and the accused women was the reason behind the happening of gruesome incident.

The affected woman, Shahzia Bibi, told police in her preliminary report that her husband was in Karachi to earn livelihood and that on the day of occurrence, she alongwith her sister Gulnama left the house to go to Lakki city to get herself examined by a doctor.

“At a small distance from the village, the accused Gulnar Begum, her daughters Shehnaz Begum and Naseem Begum, son Osama and a relative Asmatullah intercepted us”, she maintained, adding, that following the order of Asmatullah, Shehnaz Begum and Naseem Begum captured her while Osama started beating her with a stick.

She said that Gulnar Begum cut off her both ears with a sharp knife. “The villagers rescued me while the accused persons escaped from the scene taking away my mobile phone and ear rings with them”, she added. SHO Ghulam Muhammad told this correspondent by phone that a party of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station arrested Gulnar Begum and her two daughters Shehnaz Begum and Naseem Begum soon after the incident was reported to Shahbazkhel police post.

“The cops also seized the snatched mobile phone and the knife used in the crime from arrested accused women and registered a case against them and their fleeing male relatives”, he said.