OKARA - The Corporate and Associate members of Executive Body (EB) of Okara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI) were elected for the year 2018-19 here the other day.

Flt Lt (r) Chaudhry M Arshad Iqbal, Chaudhry Naveed, Chaudhry Shafqat Rasool, Chaudhry M Faisal, Chaudhry Tariq Wali, Dr Iftikhar Amjad, M Usman Ghani Habibul Haq, Bilal Bashir, and Chaudhry Shahid Saleem were elected unopposed as corporate members. Whereas Haji Shifaullah Waseem, Mr Amir Mustafa, Chaudhry M Irfan, Zia Tahir, Khurram Nisar, Mr Nabil Iqbal, Abidon Subhani, Mr Abdur Hameed, Chaudhry Atiqur Rahman, and M Javed were elected as associate members for the year 2018-19.

ANTI-POLIO CAMPAIGN

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir inaugurated an anti-polio campaign for polio eradication at Okara DHQ Hospital here the other day. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khurram Shehzad, Rafia Qayyum, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed, District Health Officer Dr Mehr Muhammad Irshad, Medical Superintendents of public hospitals, representatives of the NGOs and citizens were present on the occasion.

The DC administered anti-polio vaccine to the children below five years of age.

In his speech, he lauded the services of the Health Department in controlling and eradicating polio from the district. The CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed in his address gave details of measures taken to accomplish the campaign against polio.