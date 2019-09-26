Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday has met Chief Executive of International Islamic Bank , Prince of Qatar Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Al Thani.

According to details, both the leaders discussed economic cooperation and other matters of mutual interests. They also talked about ways to enhance regional security.

On the occasion, the army chief said that security situation in Pakistanis getting improved day-by-day and that foreign investment is essential for achieving long-lasting peace.