ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) Wednesday allowed former president Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel Farouk H Naek to meet his client in Adiala Jail for legal consultation. Farouk Naek had moved a petition to AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir in which he stated that he wanted to get signatures of his client as they were going to file writ petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on coming Saturday. The court accepted the request and allowed Naek to hold a meeting on Thursday. Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s petition till October 4, regarding provision of additional facilities to her father in jail during judicial remand in fake accounts references. However, the identical petition about Faryal Talpur, was also adjourned till the same date.