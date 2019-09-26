Share:

ISLAMABAD - Under the auspices of Subh-e-Nau, the National Ladies Tennis Championship 2019 kicked off here at the Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Four matches were decided in the singles’ first round on the rain-hit day. Azeena Aleem fought hard to defeat Alia Khalid with the scores of 6-3 and 7-6 (6), Sehar Aleem beat Mahnoor Sohail, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4, Zahra Umar thrashed Shahida Farooq, 6-0 and 6-0, and Maryam Mirza outplayed Sara Rehman, 6-1 and 6-3. In U-14 matches, Aqsa Akram beat Soha Ali, 4-0 and 4-2, Farah Shah Khan defeated Zahra Khan, 4-0 and 5-3, and Amna Ali stunned Alina Suleman, 4-1 and 4-0. In U-18 matches, Mahrukh Farooqui beat Momina Hafeez, 6-1 and 6-1, Shiza Sajid defeated Sehar Aleem, 6-2 and 7-6 (5), and Azeena Aleem outplayed Shireen Warraich, 6-2 and 6-3. In U-10 matches, Shiza Sajid thrashed Momina Hafeez, 4-0 and 4-0, Afaf Suleman beat Mahrukh Sajid, 4-2 and 4-2, Zunaisha Noor stunned Eesha Zia, 4-1 and 4-1, and Fatima Zahra Gul hammered Sofia Usman, 4-0 and 4-0.