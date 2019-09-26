Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesperson Muhammad Shahnaz Sheikh has promised to get best out of coaches and officials, saying he will utilise all his expertise to ensure revival of the national game.

In an interview with the Nation on Wednesday, Shahnaz said: “As former hockey greats, winners of World Cups, Olympics and other major tournaments, it is our national responsibility to come forward and help the national game. I had met with the PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, who was asking me to help the federation in achieving targets. I accepted the responsibility of being the spokesman of the federation. People want honest, hardworking and dedicated person, who could inform the masses, media and players about the actual ground realities without hiding anything from them. I will not hide anything. Having advantage of vast experience, I will provide road map to coaches, officials and players to ensure that they are on the right path and equipped with the modern-day needs of the game.”

He further said: “Besides being the spokesman, I am also assigned to prepare plans according to the rules of international hockey. We are way behind from the rest of the world. I will not only prepare reports, but ensure that the coaches and players follow those reports in true letter and spirit. I have no doubt about the talent of the country, as with proper training, coaching and modern-day trainings, we can easily achieve all our goals. Yes it is difficult, but not impossible. When I was coaching and managing the national hockey team, I took them to three finals.

I know the PHF President, who has vast experience of being with the national hockey team in different capacities, is a dedicated and loyal person. His main job is to ensure collecting of funds for the federation, while the PHF Secretary’s assignment is to prepare plans in consultations with the PHF President and implement them. The both are professionals and fully aware about the tasks ahead.”

“Olympics qualifiers are just round the corner. Players are short-listed after the long training camps. Top class coaches are given responsibilities to ensure that the national team qualifies for the mega tournament. We all will work closely to ensure things are back on track. Our main focus is on juniors, as the federation is providing maximum opportunities to them. I am sure they will deliver goods for the country. We need combined efforts, as no sporting federation can get desired results without funds and support. I request the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also a sportsman, and the IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza to invite officials of the federation for discussing plans of reviving the national game, as without their intervention, moral support and participation, things will not improve. I am sure they will spare some time for the purpose, Shahnaz concluded.