ISLAMABAD-Youth have played vital role in the global climate strikes urging the world leaders to play their roles in taking steps to combat the menace of climate change, Environmentalist and Executive Director Devcom-Pakistan Munir Ahmed said at an interactive seminar at the Youth Hostel, organised by the Pakistan Youth Hostels Association to mark the International Day for Peace and the World Tourism Day.

Munir Ahmed said that the theme of this year’s International Day for Peace was much relevant to the climatic conditions we are facing now. The extreme weathers have ruined the land and livelihood of the communities across the globe.

He said that integrated climate action would also help sustain tourism potential that is the only option for many communities on the globe.

Inaction will lead to enhancing the glaciers melting that would result the loss of frozen reservoirs of water, ecosystems and biospheres.

It would also hamper the high altitude mountaineering and trekking, he said.

Munir Ahmed was of the view that individuals’ peace of mind and prosperity leads to the global one and it come through better living conditions for common people.

He said in the recent years, Pakistan Youth Hostels Association (PYHA) has played significant role in facilitating the young people across the country to visit the northern destination and creating awareness on the sustainable tourism.

Speaking on the occasion Fareha Yousaf said that the PYHA had always been considering youth as a prime stakeholder in every aspect of life. Through various programmes and initiatives, we have been engaging youth in different outdoor activities besides providing secure and affordable accommodation.